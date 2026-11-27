[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Ji-min, an announcer at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), shared her thoughts on rumors that she may leave the network.

A video titled “Two Years After Leaving: Kim Dae-ho’s Confession” was posted on the YouTube channel “News Anhani” on the 26th. In it, Kim Dae-ho spoke candidly about what led him to decide to leave and the realities he faced afterward. After hearing him, announcer Jeon Jong-hwan asked announcer Park Ji-min, “There’s a void in variety programming since Dae-ho left. The only one filling it is Park Ji-min,” adding, “People can be 90 percent of the way there, but they leave only when the last 10 percent is in place. How do you feel about it, Ji-min?” He asked how she felt about leaving.

Park Ji-min said, “Even before seeing Dae-ho’s case, I was sure a moment would come when I’d strongly feel, ‘This is it.’ Seeing Dae-ho, I thought, ‘So this is what that moment looks like,’ and dreamed, ‘Someday, that’ll be me, too.’ But it turned out he’d taken on something really difficult. It’s not easy for that kind of opportunity to come along, and you also have to have the ability to match it.”

Park Ji-min said, “Everything has to fall into place timing-wise, but I’ve gradually realized how difficult that is, and I’m getting older. I’m just living my life, but people around me are the ones who often say, ‘You should leave.’ I’ve always talked casually about things like, ‘I should go freelance,’ so I think my senior colleagues may have gotten the impression that I’d leave, and that’s probably why they said it.”

Jeon Jong-hwan brought up the rumors that Park Ji-min would leave, saying, “That rumor has been growing out of control lately,” and Kim Dae-ho revealed, “In an interview, you called it ‘a stepping stone to going freelance.’”

Park Ji-min clarified, “I meant that I’d worked that hard with that in mind,” then added, “Honestly, I feel like my big break still hasn’t come. Look at the broadcasting landscape: shows like Game of Blood and Soolae Game bring together all kinds of people this time, don’t they? What’s different about me from Dae-ho is that I’m the type who wants to try lots of different things, and I actually like pushing myself to the limit when there’s no time. It makes me feel like a star, and I love that. I should be exhausted from all this, but I haven’t reached that point yet, so I’m enjoying it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.