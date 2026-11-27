[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A heartwarming story has emerged about Hyun Kyung-ryul, a Google Korea IT developer who won season 3 of Netflix's brain-survival variety show The Devil's Plan. He spent some of his 200 million won prize money on generous gifts for every cast member who appeared alongside him.

On the 26th, a review video about behind-the-scenes moments from season 3 of The Devil's Plan was posted on the YouTube channel Aemaetiji under the title “Jaejae, You Have Passed God's Test.”

Joining host Jaejae at the event were season 3's leading cast members Hyun Kyung-ryul, singer Stella Jang and rapper Seo Chul-gu, who shared stories from filming the intense survival show.

After watching the finale, the cast gave winner Hyun Kyung-ryul a rousing round of applause. Then, when Jaejae asked where the prize money had gone—the question viewers were most curious about—she pulled a small, ring-box-sized case out of an envelope and surprised everyone by revealing, “Hyun Kyung-ryul gave us gold made in the shape of a ‘Piece,’ the program's symbol.”

Hyun Kyung-ryul's thoughtfulness didn't stop there. Along with the gold Pieces, he personally made and handed out custom photo cards engraved with each cast member's memorable lines from the show.

Hyun Kyung-ryul said he had watched the broadcast several times to complete the cards. “I gave them to all 16 cast members on the day of the press conference held on the 5th,” he said, explaining, “I thought it might be difficult to get everyone together if I waited, so I prepared them in a hurry.”

Moved by the heartfelt gift story, Jaejae said, “You are the true winner. You really will wear the winner's crown...” Stella Jang, sitting beside her, responded, “You deserve it,” adding to the warm atmosphere.

Hyun Kyung-ryul, who is known to work as an IT developer at Google Korea, returned to his regular job after the survival show ended and shared that he is diligently “focused on his work at the company.”

The series' third season, The Devil's Plan: Dead Again, premiered on Netflix on the 10th and came to an end with its finale on the 24th.

Hyun Kyung-ryul defeated veteran competitor and comedian Jang Dong-min in the final, becoming the last person standing and winning the 200 million won prize.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.