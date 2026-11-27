Photo courtesy of Jang Na-ra's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Jang Na-ra shared a two-shot with KIM HYE YOON, dubbed “Kim & Chang.” Behind-the-scenes photos from the set with KIM HYE YOON, a “chemistry ace,” have been released, drawing attention to how well the two work together.

On the 27th, Jang Na-ra posted photos of herself with KIM HYE YOON on the set of SBS's Friday-Saturday drama Good Partner 2, along with behind-the-scenes shots, on her social media. In the photos, released ahead of the third episode, the two look at the camera side by side, creating a warm atmosphere.

The nickname “Kim & Chang,” formed from the two women's surnames, is raising expectations. In particular, viewers are curious about the synergy KIM HYE YOON, a “chemistry ace” who naturally builds rapport with her co-stars, will create with Jang Na-ra.

The two have been generous in praising each other. Jang Na-ra described her first impression of KIM HYE YOON, saying, “She was so lovely I felt she was a rabbit.” She also praised her as very mature and intelligent, and sharp and capable at work, saying she was a source of energy for the team. KIM HYE YOON has also said that while acting with Jang Na-ra, she often thought she wanted to learn from her eyes. She said the contrast between Jang Na-ra's eyes in everyday life and when she transformed into CEO Cha Eun-kyung was so striking that she was captivated as if under a spell.

According to director Seo Min-jeong, writer Choi Yuna had KIM HYE YOON in mind from the time she was developing the character Kang Hye-seong, and once said, “The ‘Hye’ in Hye-seong is the ‘Hye’ in KIM HYE YOON.”

Photo courtesy of Jang Na-ra's Instagram

Ratings also came close to double digits early on. The premiere on the 20th recorded 8.4% among households nationwide, surpassing the 7.8% rating for the first episode of season 1. The second episode, which aired on the 21st, dipped slightly to 7.7%, but its peak rating reached 10%.

Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra has returned this season as the lead attorney who founded the divorce law firm Lee Bom. Instead of Nam Ji-hyun, her partner in season 1, she is building a new relationship with KIM HYE YOON and showcasing a different kind of womance. At the production presentation, Jang Na-ra also made people laugh by saying she had her eye on the Best Couple Award with KIM HYE YOON.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.