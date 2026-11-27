Photo: Im Ye-jin’s YouTube channel

Photo: Im Ye-jin’s YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I was practically like her daughter. She’d just drive me places and buy me tteokbokki.”

Im Ye-jin’s heartwarming story of kindness toward Lee Se-young during her days as a child actor in The Remarried Empress has come to light years later.

On the 26th, Im Ye-jin shared her thoughts on the romance drama The Remarried Empress and a phone call with Lee Se-young on her YouTube channel, Im Ye-jin I See, under the title “The Original Ju Ji-hoon Mother-in-Law Appears! A 67-Year-Old Grandma Reacts to The Remarried Empress.”

Lee Se-young plays Rashta, a runaway slave loved by Emperor Sovieshu (played by Ju Ji-hoon) in The Remarried Empress. She is a character who pursues her own interests in a rather spiteful way, in opposition to Empress Navier (played by Shin Min-a).

“Se-young and I are in touch personally. When she was a child actor, she went around with just her mom and no manager, and it reminded me of myself when I was young. She grew up so well. I always want to support her,” Im Ye-jin said, adding, “She’s had such a lovely attitude since she was a child actor. That’s not easy.”

As she watched The Remarried Empress, Im Ye-jin marveled at Lee Se-young, saying, “She’s like a dragon in a fairy tale. So beautiful.” She also praised her performance as Rashta, saying, “She’s really asking for a beating.”

After finishing the show, Im Ye-jin called Lee Se-young. “You’re so beautiful, and you transformed so well. I never imagined you could pull off a role like this. You always played such sweet, gentle types, but now you’re seductive. You’re a flower, a flower,” she exclaimed. Lee Se-young replied that she had stayed in Germany and the Czech Republic for a month while filming.

Lee Se-young, who was born in 1992, made her debut in the 1997 SBS drama Hyeongjeui Gang. This year marks her 29th year as an actor since her debut.

Her connection with Im Ye-jin began on the set of the 1999 SBS drama A Promise. Lee Se-young, who was seven at the time, laughed as she recalled, “You’d just take me places and buy me tteokbokki.” Im Ye-jin said, “I’m very shy around people, but I was so fond of Se-young. I remember your mom walking around holding your tiny hand,” and asked how her mother was doing. She also recalled, “How could I not drive such a cute little girl where she needed to go? I drove her myself, without a manager.”

Lee Se-young replied, “That was a 1999 production.” When it was noted that 27 years had passed, Im Ye-jin reminisced, saying, “Time really does fly.” Lee Se-young laughed and said, “My co-star now was born in 1999. That’s just how it worked out.”

Im Ye-jin laughed and said, “You always played delicate, sweet types, so seeing you in such an unlikable role gave me vicarious satisfaction. It feels good, right? You wanted to do something like this, and it felt cathartic, didn’t it?” Lee Se-young agreed: “It was satisfying. It was fun.” Im Ye-jin encouraged her, saying, “You’ll keep thriving. Your good nature and hard work are woven into it. It’s so entertaining, it gets me all worked up.”

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.