[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and pop artist Nancy Lang (50, whose real name is Park Hye-ryeong) was caught by police after getting behind the wheel while intoxicated and was referred to the prosecution office.

On the 27th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station said it had referred Nancy Lang, a Korean American suspected of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act, to the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office without detention on the 25th.

According to police, Nancy Lang was caught in a traffic enforcement operation while driving intoxicated near Gangnam-daero in Seoul at around 3:45 a.m. on September 8.

There were no injuries or property damage caused by the drunk driving, but the measured blood alcohol concentration was reportedly at a level that met the threshold for license revocation.

However, Nancy Lang's side reportedly partially denied the allegations during the police investigation, maintaining that she had not been so intoxicated as to warrant having her license revoked.

On the 16th of last month, about a month after she was caught, police, who had been investigating the case, summoned Nancy Lang as a suspect and questioned her about the specific circumstances of her drinking and the facts of the case before referring it.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.