[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young shared candid behind-the-scenes details of her wedding preparations ahead of her remarriage ceremony on December 26, while her close friend Brian had the set in stitches with his trademark spicy jokes.

On episode 9 of the Tcast E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 26th, singer Brian appeared as a one-day student and showed off his lively banter with MCs Seo In-young and Mimiminu as they discussed the latest home-living trends.

As soon as he appeared on the show, Brian hugged Seo In-young and spun her around once, showing the close friendship they had built over many years.

As Seo In-young asked about the concert schedule for Fly to the Sky, which reunited after eight years, she drew attention by bringing up the exact date of her wedding: “So does that mean you can’t come to my wedding on December 26?”

When Brian, who hadn’t known the wedding date, replied, “I was planning to spend that day in Changwon,” Seo In-young bristled and asked, “Is your younger friend’s wedding more important, or is drinking?”

Without a moment’s hesitation, Brian then sprang the question, “Is this going to be your last wedding?” sending the studio into fits of laughter.

During the class, Seo In-young also spoke candidly about the realities of her new home as she prepared for a fresh start after her divorce.

While looking at the ultra-expensive interior decor items owned by stars, she revealed that the one thing she took with her when she divorced was a light fixture, adding that just one of its circular decorative pieces cost nearly 5 million won.

Seo In-young said she had pooled funds with her fiancé to set up their newlywed home in Namyangju and that money was tight at the moment. “I haven’t even turned it on because it felt like a waste. It doesn’t seem like something that suits me, so I’m even considering getting rid of the light,” she confessed candidly.

She once pursued glamour so much that she wouldn’t wear an outfit twice, but now she chooses practicality and owning less, showing how her life and spending values have changed.

Toward the end of the show, she also made no secret of her affection for her fiancé.

When Seo In-young bragged that her fiancé “really enjoys watching ‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,’” Brian joked, “I’m curious what he looks like. Let’s invite him as a guest.”

Seo In-young affectionately called her fiancé “Prince Curious,” saying he was naturally very curious, creating a sweet atmosphere.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.