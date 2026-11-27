[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Musical actor Lee Dong-yeon personally explained and apologized after facing allegations that he had thrown away letters he received from fans at a recycling drop-off area.

On the 27th, an online community published an exposé alleging that a musical actor had thrown fan letters into a paper-waste disposal area after keeping only photos as proof.

Recent dates, including “2026.11.07,” were written on bundles of letters seen in the released photos alongside empty snack boxes and other items. Criticism grew as people continued to point out that the letter envelopes matched items in a proof photo Lee had earlier posted to his Instagram Story with the caption “Thank you.”

As the controversy grew, Lee posted a statement on his social media that day in an effort to quell it. He began, “First, I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my immature actions.”

Lee made clear that he had not deliberately discarded the letters.

He explained, “I have treasured and kept the letters I’ve received from fans in a separate paper box rather than throwing them away. It seems the shopping bag where I had collected the letters after reading them accidentally ended up in a box for recycling paper while I was tidying my home. I, too, was very taken aback and surprised when I saw the post.”

He added, “Not once have I personally thrown fans’ letters into a recycling bin. If I had taken the letters out and recycled them myself, as shown in the post, I would have known what was inside, and I wouldn’t have discarded them so carelessly, as if simply abandoning them.”

However, he acknowledged responsibility for failing to manage them properly. Lee admitted, “Even so, it is indeed my oversight and my fault. There is no excuse for failing to protect these precious letters to the end, whatever the circumstances.”

Finally, he reiterated his apology, saying, “I know better than anyone how precious and dear the fans who support someone as insignificant as me are. I never took the support and love you sent me lightly, and I always read them with gratitude. I’ll make sure this never happens again.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.