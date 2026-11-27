[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Simon Dominic (Ssamdi) opens up about his astonishing past with Sung Si Kyung, one of the entertainment industry's best-known drinkers—from the harrowing story of being rushed to the ER after their first drinking session to being told after their second meeting that their friendship was over.

Simon Dominic, Shin Yong Jae, Wendy, and Isaac Hong will appear on the KBS 2TV music talk show The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend, airing on the 27th.

Simon Dominic will appear as the 33rd guest on the duet segment “Two People,” where he will reveal his special connection with Sung Si Kyung.

After his first drinking session with Sung Si Kyung, Simon Dominic was taken to the ER. He reportedly later heard Sung Si Kyung declare their friendship over at another drinking session.

Recalling that time, Simon Dominic confessed that it “felt like being broken up with,” leaving viewers curious about how the two eventually met again.

He will also perform a track from the full-length album he released after eight years in a clean version for broadcast, and reportedly amazed Sung Si Kyung with his vocal prowess, on par with that of a vocalist.

Anticipation is also building for a performance of Boohwal's “The More I Love,” sung together by Simon Dominic, transformed into “rookie singer Jung Ki-seok,” and Sung Si Kyung.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.