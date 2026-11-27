[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former national rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae, 32, and her husband, Lee Jun-hyo, have made a substantial donation of 3 billion won to build a specialized medical institution for high-risk pregnant women and fetuses.

Severance Hospital said on the 27th that Yonsei Medical Center recently signed a pledge with Lee Jun-hyo and Son Yeon-jae for a total donation of 3 billion won to establish and operate the Yeonjae Fetal Collaborative Care Center.

The support is intended to establish a dedicated center where high-risk pregnant women and fetuses can receive consistent, systematic medical care, from pregnancy through delivery and intensive treatment immediately after birth.

The newly established center will operate through a multidisciplinary collaborative care system, with specialists from key departments, including obstetrics and gynecology and neonatology, working closely together.

The aim is to precisely assess the conditions of mothers and fetuses from multiple angles and respond swiftly to emergencies that may arise before or after childbirth.

In particular, the center will introduce advanced, high-resolution diagnostic equipment and real-time data-sharing solutions to build a network that enables remote consultations with medical institutions both in South Korea and overseas.

On this basis, it plans to address gaps in care for high-risk deliveries and fetal treatment, and to pursue a broad range of initiatives, including training specialists, conducting academic research, and providing emotional support programs for mothers and families. The couple's donation will be used in full to hire essential staff, expand advanced medical facilities, and develop customized care and support systems.

Lee Jun-hyo and Son Yeon-jae said, "We sincerely hope this donation will be a small help in ensuring that mothers and children facing urgent and difficult situations do not miss the golden hour, receive appropriate treatment, and make a healthy new start."

In fact, this is not the couple's first act of giving.

Son Yeon-jae, who married a financial industry professional nine years her senior in August 2022, marked the occasion by donating 50 million won to Severance Children's Hospital, beginning her charitable work.

The following year, 2023, she donated another 50 million won toward treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients. Since 2024, when she welcomed her son, she has continued to donate 100 million won each year to mark her child's birth and birthday, putting noblesse oblige into practice.

Born in 1994, Son Yeon-jae was a leading star who made history in South Korean rhythmic gymnastics during her competitive career. She achieved notable milestones, including fifth place in the individual all-around at the 2012 London Olympics and the first individual all-around gold medal in South Korean rhythmic gymnastics history at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. She announced her retirement in 2017 after competing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She currently runs a rhythmic gymnastics studio while also training the next generation and taking part in various broadcasting and public-interest activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.