Photo: Lee Dong-yeon’s social media

The situation involving Lee Dong-yeon’s fan letters being “recycled,” reported to an online community. The seal stickers are still intact, while the snacks below have been opened. Photo: Online community

[Kim Young-rok, Sportschosun reporter] “You really did a great job sorting the recyclables.”

Musical actor Lee Dong-yeon, caught up in a controversy over the disposal of fan letters, rushed to post an apology in an attempt to contain the fallout, but the anger of fans who have turned away has been slow to subside.

On the 27th, Lee Dong-yeon bowed his head in apology on social media, saying, “I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my immature actions.”

That day, addressing the circumstances surrounding the controversial disposal of the fan letters, Lee explained, “I had never thrown away the letters I received from fans; I had carefully kept them in a separate cardboard box. It seems that while I was tidying up at home, the shopping bag where I had put the letters after reading them accidentally ended up in a cardboard box I had set aside for recycling. I was also very flustered and surprised when I read the post.”

He continued, “I have never personally put fans’ letters in the recycling bin. This may sound like a lame excuse, but at the recycling area in my building, paper has to be put into large plastic bags. If I had recycled them as shown in the post’s photo, I would have realized there were letters inside and wouldn’t have thrown them away that way. I absolutely did not take the letters out myself and leave them there, as in the photo,” expressing his frustration at being misunderstood.

Even so, Lee said, “But it was my carelessness, and I was in the wrong. No matter how it happened, failing to protect those precious letters to the end was entirely my fault, with no excuse. I know better than anyone that I’m nothing, truly insignificant, and so I know better than anyone how precious and dear the fans who support someone like me are.” He apologized again.

Finally, he added, “I never took the support and love you sent me lightly, and I always read your messages with gratitude. I’ll make sure this never happens again. Once again, I’m sorry for disappointing you.”

Lee posted an apology less than half a day after the controversy erupted, but there is no sign that the chilly reaction from fans is easing. In particular, after he closed the comments on the apology post, fans flocked to his earlier posts and poured out harsh criticism.

Comments included, “Do you think the love fans give you is something you’re entitled to?”, “You may have unavoidable reasons for disposing of letters, but at least read them and tear or shred them before putting them in a designated waste bag and throwing them away. The recklessness of putting unopened letters out for recycling where the neighbors can see them makes me laugh in disbelief,” and “I’d like to get better at sorting recyclables too. Could you give me some tips?” Sharp criticism and mockery continue.

Above all, a photo of the disposal site that spread online showed unopened fan letters with even their seal stickers still intact, deepening fans’ dismay. By contrast, the cardboard snack box discarded beside them had been opened and emptied, prompting even such bitter reactions online as, “You opened and ate the snacks without even opening the letters?”

With fans’ disappointment deepening, can Lee Dong-yeon’s swift apology win back those who have turned away over this incident?

Kim Young-rok, reporter | lunarfly@sportschosun.co

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.