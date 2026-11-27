[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim So-won, an actor and former member of the group GFRIEND, is facing the closure of her cosmetics business just one year after starting it.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel 'Kim Sowon SOWON' posted a video of Kim So-won opening up about the business difficulties she has faced since launching her brand.

Kim So-won said, "I launched a brand. It received a lot of love, and I was working hard and doing well, but I made exactly one mistake. The problem is so big that I may have to close the brand." She opened her cosmetics brand last November. She cited excessive inventory as the biggest mistake she made while running the brand.

"Honestly, I went all in on the products themselves, and the product quality is really good," she said, adding, "The problem was the quantity."

When she first launched the brand, she was concerned that consumers would have to wait about a month if a product sold out and had to be made again. Wanting to reduce the time consumers spent waiting, she secured enough stock from the outset. But, contrary to expectations, sales failed to keep up with the inventory, which became a major burden.

"It's unavoidable that I'm in the red no matter what I do," Kim So-won said, adding, "Even with all the love people showed me, I had a truly jaw-dropping amount produced." The inventory she showed was in fact around 20,000 units, which came as a surprise. She has also been asked by the courier company, whose warehouse is storing the products, to clear out the inventory by the end of this coming December.

In the end, Kim So-won decided to sell the products at a steep discount, saying, "If I can't get the quantity under control to some extent, it will realistically be difficult to move on to the next step. It's my own money on the line." Attention is now focused on whether she can ease the inventory burden and keep the brand going.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.