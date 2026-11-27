[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Lee Do-hyun appeared at an official event overseas just two days after news of his breakup, following the end of his public relationship of about three years and seven months with actress Lim Ji-yeon.

An event celebrating the opening of a local Musinsa Standard store was held on the 26th at Ayala Malls in Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Lee Do-hyun and Han So-hee, who are working as models for the brand, attended together, drawing attention.

Lee Do-hyun cut a handsome figure in a black shirt, denim jacket and gray slacks, with his hair neatly swept back. The venue was packed with local fans and reporters who had gathered from early in the day to see him.

Fans welcomed Lee Do-hyun with enthusiastic cheers, and he returned their warmth with friendly fan service, heating up the atmosphere. It was a moment that demonstrated his global popularity, undiminished by his hiatus.

Lee Do-hyun's visit to Manila came about one year and three months after the Asia fan meeting tour held last August, '2025 LEE DO HYUN FANMEETING [Re DO HYUN].' He thanked the fans who had come to the event, saying, "I'm truly grateful that you always welcome me so warmly. I'll greet you soon with a good project as an actor," raising anticipation for his next project.

On the 24th, the agencies representing Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon issued an official statement on rumors of their breakup, saying, "It is true that they recently broke up. They decided to support each other and remain good colleagues."

The two became acquainted through the Netflix series 'The Glory,' then confirmed their relationship in April 2023 and became a prominent public couple in the entertainment industry. They were said to have maintained their affection even while Lee Do-hyun was serving in the Air Force military band, but after about three years and seven months, they went their separate ways.

With news of the breakup, attention has also turned to Lee Do-hyun's recent activities and changes in his appearance. On the 14th, he took the stage as a presenter at DAY1 of the '2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA2026),' held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Appearing in an all-black suit, he drew concern from fans with a noticeably slimmer face and thinner cheeks than before.

However, both agencies declined to comment on the specific timing or reasons for the breakup, and it has not been confirmed whether Lee Do-hyun's weight change was directly related to it.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.