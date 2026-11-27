[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer couple Haha and Byul met divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol and discussed the division of their assets.

On the 25th, Haha and Byul appeared on the YouTube channel “Lawyer Park Min-cheol’s Michigo,” run by divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol.

Byul said she had been worried on the way there: “I was thinking, ‘You invited both of us as guests, and you’ve been doing divorce-related work lately, so why did you invite us? (I was worried.) We’re doing well, but then, for no reason, we’ll end up on the thumbnail...’” Lawyer Park Min-cheol reassured her, saying, “One of the concepts for my YouTube channel is a couples’ reflection camp. It’s not ‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp’; it’s a couples’ reflection camp.”

As they talked about their relationship, Lawyer Park Min-cheol said, “Let’s use this moment to talk about dividing assets,” then asked, “What should the split be? If you were to divide your assets as a couple, what split do you think would be right?” Haha said, “A reasonable split would be half and half. But I could give it all away.” Byul said, “I’ve never once thought about it. We don’t pool our money; we each manage our own income. I honestly don’t know how much my husband has.”

Lawyer Park then said, “You may not know this, but debts are divided too when assets are divided.” Byul replied, “Then I won’t give anything or take anything,” prompting laughter. Haha, by contrast, showed a lot of interest and told Byul, “You’ll have to find a way to survive.”

After hearing that a wife can still be considered to have contributed to the division of assets even if childcare, housework and childbirth keep her from participating much in economic activity, Haha said, “I don’t think anything is harder than raising children. From what I’ve experienced, that’s a really big contribution.” Byul then said, “In that case, make it 6:4,” and Haha replied, “Then I’m grateful. That means I’m the one getting 6, right?” prompting laughter.

When Lawyer Park reacted in disbelief, saying, “You said you’d give it all,” Haha said, “If we’re getting divorced, I can give it all. You said the debt gets passed along too. I feel at ease now,” prompting more laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.