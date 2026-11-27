Image courtesy of tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Fly to the Sky's Hwanhee and Brian have once again dismissed rumors of a feud that has persisted for 27 years.

Hwanhee and Brian appeared on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show,' which aired on the 27th. When Park Myung-soo introduced them by saying, “When they get together, there are dating rumors; when they go their separate ways, there are feud rumors,” Hwanhee said, “We have never had a serious fight.” When Park joked that there were witnesses, Hwanhee retorted, “Absolutely not. Nothing like that ever happened. That was a different group,” and Brian agreed.

The pair's hiatus was due not to a feud but to Brian's health problems. Hwanhee explained that he waited because Brian's throat was in poor condition. Brian said his vocal cords began to deteriorate around 2013, but he could not get proper rest because he had to fulfill his scheduled commitments. He was diagnosed at an ear, nose and throat clinic with swollen vocal cords and weakened muscles, but his condition worsened as he continued working. After their last album in 2018–2019, he concluded that it would be difficult to record a new album or continue performing.

The thought that he might not be able to sing also became a psychological burden. Brian thought of himself as someone who could no longer sing and stayed away from the stage, but Hwanhee's encouragement and support brought him back to the microphone. When Hwanhee said, “I pulled him out so we could sing together, record together, and even fight together,” Brian corrected him: “We haven't fought recently.” Hwanhee shot back, “We haven't fought yet,” drawing laughs.

Earlier, on the 25th, the two also shared an anecdote on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' about how Hwanhee once kicked a trash can after they had argued in a car. They said that once they stepped onstage, they sang together as if nothing had happened.

Fly to the Sky resumed activities after about seven years with the release of its new song 'SOLITUDE' on the 21st. The group will continue its national tour, starting with a performance in Daegu on December 5, followed by shows in Goyang, Yongin, Changwon and other cities.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.