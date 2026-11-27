The jury trial of musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, was held at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong, Seoul, on the 27th. Nam is seen leaving the courtroom

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The defense for musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, acknowledged at his first jury trial that he had attempted to have sex, while denying all the allegations in the indictment.

At Nam Kyung-ju’s jury trial on a charge of having sexual intercourse with a person under supervision, held on the 27th before Criminal Division 29 of Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Eom Ki-pyo, the court summarized the opening statements from both sides, saying, “The defendant admits to having attempted to have sexual relations with the victim.”

The court identified the key issues in the case as whether a relationship of protection and supervision existed between the two, whether coercive power was used and with what intent, and whether sexual intercourse actually took place.

In its opening statement, the prosecution played footage of Nam Kyung-ju from past broadcasts and noted that he had risen to become a major star representing South Korea’s musical theater scene. It emphasized that, considering that the victim had attended his classes and had even been offered an assistant position, as well as Nam’s influence in the industry, a substantive relationship of protection and supervision existed.

In particular, the prosecution highlighted Nam’s social standing by citing answers from generative AI, and presented a recording of the victim’s phone call made shortly after the incident as decisive evidence in the case.

In response, Nam Kyung-ju’s lawyer invoked the presumption of innocence and urged the jury to set aside media reports and preconceptions and reach a decision based solely on evidence presented in court. The lawyer said, “The defendant denies all the allegations in the indictment and claims innocence.”

The defense countered that, at the time, the victim was no longer in a position to attend Nam’s classes and had put off accepting the assistant position, and that Nam had never invoked his fame or connections. The defense maintains that there was no relationship of protection and supervision, no use of coercive power, and no intent to have sexual intercourse by abusing his position—and that intercourse did not take place—and says it will prove this with objective evidence, including findings from the National Forensic Service.

Nam Kyung-ju, who kept a stern expression throughout the statements from both sides, briefly answered, “Yes,” when the court asked whether he agreed with his lawyer’s position.

The wedding ring on the ring finger of Nam Kyung-ju’s left hand also caught people’s attention as he left the courtroom after the recess.

The court plans to continue examining evidence and questioning witnesses for Nam’s side this afternoon. On the 30th, it plans to hear additional witness testimony and question the defendant, followed by the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation, closing arguments and final statements, before the jury deliberates and reaches a verdict and the court delivers its ruling.

Nam Kyung-ju was indicted without detention last April on suspicion of having committed the offense of sexual intercourse with a person under supervision against student A in Seocho-gu, Seoul, in December last year. He reportedly applied for criminal mediation with the prosecution before being indicted, but the process fell through after the victim’s side refused to reach a settlement.

Nam Kyung-ju made his debut in 1982 in the play “Woyzeck.” Beginning with “The Tale of Chunhyang” in 1984, he appeared in major productions including “Chicago” and “Mamma Mia!” and became one of South Korea’s first-generation musical stars. He also served as an associate professor at Hongik University’s School of Performing Arts, but was relieved of his position last March over this case.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.