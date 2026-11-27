◇A Korean Jury Trial for musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, was held at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong, Seoul, on the 27th. Nam Kyung-ju leaves the

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, admitted that he had attempted to have sex with the student, while categorically denying that he exerted coercive power or had sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision. The prosecution drew attention at the trial by highlighting Nam’s influence in the musical theater world, even bringing in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

On the 27th, the 29th Criminal Division of Seoul Central District Court (Presiding Judge Eom Ki-pyo) held a Korean Jury Trial on the charge of sexual intercourse with a person under supervision.

The prosecution showed the jurors videos of Nam’s past television appearances, explaining, “He is someone who has in fact risen to the ranks of a major star in Korea’s musical theater scene.” In particular, prosecutors highlighted his influence in the industry, saying that when Gemini and ChatGPT were asked about influential male musical theater actors in Korea and people who could influence casting, both AIs named Nam first.

The prosecution argued that a substantive protective and supervisory relationship existed between the two, noting that Nam, who has served as an associate professor at Hongik University since 2020, taught a class taken by the victim and even offered the victim an assistant position. Prosecutors also presented a recording of a phone conversation between the victim and the victim’s boyfriend shortly after the incident as “decisive evidence.”

Nam’s side, on the other hand, denied all the allegations in the indictment and claimed he was not guilty. It said that there was no possibility that the victim would take any more of Nam’s classes at the time and had not accepted the offer to work as an assistant. The defense countered that a supervisory relationship does not arise solely from someone’s status as a professor, and denied that Nam had exerted coercive power or had sexual intercourse with the victim. It said it would show, through the National Forensic Service’s examination results and other evidence, that no sexual intercourse had actually taken place. Nam also said he agreed with his lawyer’s position, briefly replying, “Yes.”

The trial is scheduled to continue on the 30th with the victim’s testimony, questioning of the defendant, the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation and the defense’s closing argument, followed by jury deliberations and a verdict, and then sentencing.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.