[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Rapper Yang Hong-won drew a wave of icy responses after commenting to a fellow rapper who had become a father, amid news of his own split just over a month after his wedding.

On the 25th, Yang Hong-won commented, “Do well,” on a post congratulating rapper Polo da Red on the birth of his son, shared on a hip-hop magazine’s social media account.

Some netizens who saw the comment mentioned the recent news of Yang Hong-won’s breakup and reacted coldly. They poured out criticism, saying, “You should’ve done a better job yourself, too,” “Get your own act together,” and “Honestly, are you in any position to teach others?” His brief advice to the younger rapper backfired when set against his own marriage.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju had been dating since 2017 and legally became a married couple after registering their marriage in 2023. They welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and held a belated wedding ceremony on the 18th of last month.

After a controversy over infidelity erupted following the wedding, Won Hyun-ju announced their divorce herself on social media on the 24th. The two went their separate ways about a month after their wedding.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.