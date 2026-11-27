Solbi (left), Lee Kyu-han. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer and painter Solbi (Kwon Ji-an) and actor Lee Kyu-han will marry on April 25 next year.

Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, told Sportschosun on the 27th, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will hold an outdoor wedding at a location in Seoul’s Jongno District on April 25 next year.”

The ceremony will be held privately, with only family members from both sides, relatives and close acquaintances invited. The emcee and congratulatory song have reportedly not yet been decided.

Solbi, born in 1984, and Lee Kyu-han, born in 1980, are four years apart. They first became acquainted when they appeared together on the MBC variety show “Oppa Thinking” in 2017. Eight years later, they reunited last July on season 3 of KBS Joy’s dating reality show “Seeking Old Encounters.”

In the final selection at the time, Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han, but he gave up his choice, so they did not become a couple on the show. After the show, however, they became a real-life couple and are now set to marry.

In particular, the two made headlines when they surprised everyone by announcing their marriage on the 15th of last month, without any notable dating rumors. At the time, Solbi’s agency said, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han have promised to become husband and wife, based on their trust and love for each other,” adding, “The two recently met with both families and shared their intention to marry.”

Since announcing their marriage, the two have shown their affection for each other through YouTube channels and other platforms. They recently finalized their wedding date and are beginning preparations in earnest.

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of the co-ed group Typhoon and went on to work as a singer and television personality. Since 2010, she has also pursued art under her real name, Kwon Ji-an.

Lee Kyu-han made his debut in the 1998 MBC drama “Love and Success” and has since appeared in numerous productions, including “My Lovely Sam Soon,” “Que Sera, Sera” and “The Judge from Hell.”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.