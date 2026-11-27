[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, appeared in court with a wedding ring on his left ring finger and a stern expression. At his first trial, he admitted attempting to have sexual relations but categorically denied the allegations as a whole.

On the 27th, a jury trial on the charge of having sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision was held for Nam Kyung-ju before the 29th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Eom Ki-pyo.

Nam arrived at the courthouse early, around 9 a.m., about two hours before the main trial was due to begin. He maintained a somber expression throughout and entered the courtroom without answering any questions from reporters, including whether he admitted the allegations.

The somber atmosphere continued when he left the courtroom after a brief recess. His wedding ring was still on his left ring finger, drawing particular attention as he was seen leaving.

A heated dispute began in court. After hearing the prosecution’s and defense’s opening statements that day, the court summed up that “the defendant acknowledges the fact that he attempted to have sexual relations with the victim.” It identified as key issues whether a supervisory relationship existed between the two, whether coercive influence was used and with what intent, and whether sexual intercourse actually took place.

In its opening statement, the prosecution played footage of Nam’s past television appearances and emphasized that he had become one of the major stars representing South Korea’s musical theater scene. It argued that an actual supervisory relationship existed, citing the fact that the victim had attended Nam’s lectures and was even offered a teaching assistant position, as well as Nam’s influence in the industry.

The prosecution also highlighted Nam’s social influence by presenting answers from generative AI, and put forward a recording of a phone call with the victim made shortly after the incident as key evidence.

Nam’s lawyer, by contrast, emphasized the presumption of innocence and urged the jurors to set aside any prejudice and decide the case based solely on the evidence presented in court. The lawyer said, “The defendant denies all the charges in the indictment in this case and maintains his innocence.”

The defense countered that the victim was no longer likely to take Nam’s classes at the time and had put off accepting the teaching assistant offer. It also said Nam had never invoked his fame or personal ties. The defense said it would use objective evidence, including findings from the National Forensic Service, to show that there was no supervisory relationship, no use of coercive influence or intent to have intercourse by abusing his position, and that sexual intercourse had not actually taken place.

Nam maintained a stern expression throughout the opening statements. When the court asked whether he agreed with his lawyer’s position, he replied briefly, “Yes.”

The court was scheduled to continue examining evidence and questioning witnesses for Nam’s side that afternoon. On the 30th, it plans to hear additional witness testimony and question the defendant, followed by the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation, closing arguments and final statements, before the jury deliberates and returns a verdict and the court delivers its sentence.

Nam was indicted without being detained last April on charges of committing the offense of having sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision against student A in Seocho-gu, Seoul, last December. A first-generation South Korean musical theater star, he made his debut in 1982 in the play Woyzeck and has appeared in numerous well-known productions, including Chicago and Mamma Mia! Last March, he was removed from his position as an associate professor at Hongik University’s School of Performing Arts, where he had been working.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.