Photo: Kim So-young’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Yeong-rok] Broadcaster Kim So-young successfully lost 15.6 kg in the eight months since giving birth to her second child. Her son, who had a difficult start and was admitted to the intensive care unit soon after birth, has also fortunately grown up healthy.

On the 27th, Kim So-young shared an update on her personal account with the post, “239 days since my second child was born. An update on Suho and Mom’s weight.”

What makes her proudest is that her son Suho is growing up healthy. Kim So-young expressed her affection, saying, “He’s completed all his vaccinations before his first birthday. When I think back to just six months ago, I’m simply so grateful that Suho is growing up healthy,” and, “He eats well, laughs well, sleeps well, and even when he gets a shot, he doesn’t cry—he just plays around. I’m grateful for this baby just for existing.”

Previously, when Oh Sang-jin appeared on KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” last August, he spoke about the emotional hardship he went through around the time his son was born. He once said, “As soon as Suho was born, he was admitted to the intensive care unit for about a week because of jaundice and digestive problems. Nothing else matters. As long as the child is healthy, that’s all I could ask for.”

Kim So-young said, “I’ve returned to the weight I was before giving birth to my first child, Su-a. It took about eight months, and I lost approximately 15.6 kg.”

She did not attach particular importance to the weight loss itself. Kim So-young candidly admitted, “Weight isn’t what matters, really. My wish to live as a healthy, toned, strong person with good posture is still a long way from being fulfilled.”

Photo: Kim So-young’s social media

Kim So-young, who said she has completed 40 sessions of Gyrotonic since giving birth, looked back on the past eight months: “The baby has grown well, I’ve recovered, and fortunately, my child and I haven’t caused any major disruption to my business.” She also vowed, “At this point, can I say I’ve done well? In 2027, I really, really want to become a strong woman. I’ll have to work harder and keep that in mind.”

Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young first connected as senior and junior announcers at MBC and married in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Su-a, in 2019, and last April welcomed their son, Suho, becoming parents of two.

Kim So-young, who left MBC in 2017, is now also working as a businesswoman.

Reporter Kim Yeong-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.