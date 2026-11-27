[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul revealed that he had received a medical finding raising suspicion of cancer.

A video titled “Noh Hong-chul Competes as South Korea’s Representative in an International Racing Competition” was posted on Noh Hong-chul’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

Noh Hong-chul went to Japan to compete in a racing event. After meeting a dermatologist who was also competing, Noh asked, “Was becoming a doctor always your dream?” The dermatologist shared, “My father was a doctor, but he passed away when I was in fifth grade. I felt pressure to follow in his footsteps.” He continued, “About 10 years ago, I decided to live a little more leisurely. I went for a health checkup, and they found a brain tumor.”

Shocked, Noh Hong-chul said, “That must have been a long period of anxiety,” then added, “I had a similar experience. My number one priority was to enjoy life. I get a health checkup every year, and the professor didn’t tell me directly; they asked if a family member could come in. I saw that it was the cancer ward. I’d gone there a few times to make donations, and it made me think of my family. I said they could tell me directly. They found a polyp, and I was told that if it got bigger than this, it could be suspected of being cancerous.”

But Noh Hong-chul reacted unexpectedly to the story. He said, “I was in my 30s, and instead of letting out a sigh, I thought, ‘I’m so glad I did the things I wanted to do.’ I have no regrets. They even cut it open and found it was a lump of cholesterol. They told me not to eat too much meat. Since then, I’ve lived even more like I do now. That’s the right answer.” He said the experience made him more certain of his outlook on life.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.