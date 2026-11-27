[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Choi Yeo-jin expressed sadness over her pet dog’s serious injury.

On the 27th, Choi Yeo-jin posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “When our baby gets hurt, a mom’s heart breaks.”

The photo showed Choi Yeo-jin holding tightly to the paw of her badly injured dog. The dog’s hind leg was wrapped in a bandage, and it lay limp, seemingly drained of strength, evoking sympathy.

In particular, red bloodstains remained in several places on the dog’s snow-white fur, seemingly impossible to wipe away. There was blood on the floor, too, hinting at the severity of the injury.

Choi Yeo-jin stayed by her dog’s side and held its paw, conveying her tender affection for a companion animal who was like family to her.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.