Photo courtesy of Solbi's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer and painter Solbi will marry actor Lee Kyu-han next April.

According to Solbi's agency, Jian Castle, the couple will hold an outdoor wedding on April 25, 2027, at a location in Seoul's Jongno District. The ceremony is expected to be private, with only their families, relatives and close friends invited.

The two met while appearing on Season 3 of KBS Joy's dating reality show Oraedoen Mannam Chugu last July. They did not become a couple on the show, but later became a real-life couple, and announced their wedding on October 15. They had also appeared together on the 2017 MBC variety show Oppa's Thoughts.

The couple's affectionate day-to-day life ahead of their wedding is also drawing attention. On the 26th, Solbi shared on her YouTube channel Solbi Is Back how her future husband, Lee Kyu-han, has been supporting her. Lee attended the opening of Solbi's exhibition to support her work as an artist. He reportedly went to the event for Solbi despite being uncomfortable in places with many unfamiliar people. Lee said, "Solbi is busy, right? I'm just taking care of the house," and Solbi expressed her gratitude, saying, "He's been doing a great job supporting me at home."

Earlier, on the 22nd, Solbi also spoke about Lee Kyu-han's thoughtful side on SBS's My Little Old Boy. She said that whenever Lee comes over, he takes care of everything from cleaning and laundry to the dishes, and that when she was about to do the dishes, he told her, "Use your precious hands only for painting." Solbi said she was so moved by this that she decided to marry him.

Meanwhile, Solbi continues to work as a painter under her real name, Kwon Ji-an, alongside her singing career. Lee Kyu-han made his debut in the 1998 drama Love and Success and has appeared in My Lovely Sam Soon, Ugly Miss Young-ae and The Judge from Hell, among others. He also appeared in KBS2's drama To My Beloved Thief, which ended in February 2026. The two are set to appear on KBS Joy's Kkirikkiri Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on December 17.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.