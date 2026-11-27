Photo: MBN’s This Is Hyunmoo Road

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo, now nearing 50, received an intriguing marriage fortune from a local fortune teller in China.

The MBN variety show This Is Hyun-mu Road, airing on the 27th, follows Jun Hyun-moo as he sets off on a culinary trip to Fuzhou, China, with actors Lee Joon and Im Soo-hyang.

That day, the three came across a local traditional fortune teller while walking through a park in Fuzhou. Jun cautiously asked about marriage, his greatest concern, and the fortune teller gave a portentous prediction—“A woman born in the Year of the Sheep will save your life”—that caused a stir.

Though Jun Hyun-moo was once the very embodiment of youthful energy, he was born in 1977 and will turn 50 next year. The younger women born in the Year of the Sheep identified by the fortune teller were born in 1979, 1991 and 2003.

Since declaring himself a freelancer in 2012, Jun Hyun-moo has held on to his position as a top MC for 15 years and been a ubiquitous presence across the broadcasting world. He has also set the entertainment industry abuzz with two public relationships.

His first publicly known partner was top model Han Hye-jin, with whom he had amazing chemistry on MBC’s I Live Alone. When dating rumors surfaced in February 2018, the two immediately confirmed their relationship and became an official couple. However, they began moving toward a breakup at the end of 2018 and officially announced their split in March the following year. Their public relationship ended after about a year.

At the end of 2019, he began his second public relationship, with Lee Hye-sung, a KBS announcer junior who was 15 years younger than him. The two had been building their relationship for a relatively long time after his split with Han Hye-jin, but they went their separate ways after announcing their breakup in February 2022.

Coincidentally, Han Hye-jin was born in 1983 and Lee Hye-sung in 1992, and neither was born in the Year of the Sheep. According to the Chinese fortune teller’s reading, Jun has yet to meet the true match who will save his life. Given Jun’s age—he was born in 1977—the most likely marriage-candidate pool narrows to women born in 1991, the Year of the Sheep.

Earlier this year, Jun also reflected on his time out of a relationship on a TV show, saying, “It’s been about three years since my last relationship.” Public attention is focused on whether Jun, who will turn 50 next year, can meet the “destined woman born in the Year of the Sheep,” as the Chinese fortune teller predicted, and shed the label of an old bachelor.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.