JTBC = Divorce Deliberation Camp

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The Season 26 'Immature Couple' on JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' (hereafter 'Divorce Deliberation Camp'), who shocked viewers with infidelity and verbal abuse, have been revealed to be the same people who appeared on Channel A's 'The Time Between Dog and Wolf 2' (hereafter 'Time Between Dog and Wolf 2') six months ago, when they sparked controversy over neglecting their pets, causing an uproar.

On 'Divorce Deliberation Camp,' which aired on the 26th, footage of a home investigation and in-depth counseling for the 'Immature Couple,' both 26, was shown. The couple, who began living together on the very day they met through a dating app, revealed conflicts verging on a breakdown after they married.

On the show, the wife confessed to having an affair, saying that after her overspending, she had set up a home with another man just three months after registering her marriage; she then left the cast aghast by blaming her husband. The husband, meanwhile, was behind on rent but still maintained an expensive motorcycle. It was also revealed that before the marriage he had confessed his feelings to the wife's friend and kissed her, and had subjected his wife to harsh verbal abuse, prompting the production team to intervene urgently.

The episode recorded a 4% rating among paid households nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea, its highest rating of the year.

Photo: Channel A's 'Time Between Dog and Wolf 2'

But immediately after the broadcast, word quickly spread among viewers who compared footage from the two programs that the couple were the same people as the 'Songpa Hijukine' couple who appeared on 'Time Between Dog and Wolf 2' last May.

Their appearance matched, as did the layout and furniture arrangement of their two-room apartment in Seoul's Songpa District and even the breed of the dog they had kept.

At the time, on 'Time Between Dog and Wolf 2,' the couple kept six pets in a cramped home but failed to provide even proper food and water. Trainer Kang Hyung-wook warned them, saying, “You're moving toward becoming animal hoarders.”

The controversy reached a peak when three of their dogs were found abandoned at places including a garbage dump and a park during the intervention. The wife drew public outrage by signing a document relinquishing ownership of the three dogs—the first time this had happened in the program's history.

Footage from 'Divorce Deliberation Camp' also showed the wife vacuuming without first cleaning up the dog's waste, suggesting that filming for the two programs had partly overlapped.

When psychological counselor Hosun Lee asked about the pets, the wife replied, “We found them new families through an animal rescue organization, and we don't have any now.” Lee sharply rebuked her, saying, “This household is in no way ready to care for animals, so you must never keep any.”

Following an earlier case that drew controversy when a cast member reappeared on 'Divorce Deliberation Camp' after appearing on 'Teenage Parents,' cast members have once again stirred controversy while appearing on different variety shows, prompting growing criticism of the production team's inadequate vetting and the participants' sincerity. The final mediation results for the Season 26 couples will air on December 3.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.