[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Unexpected suspicions of photo manipulation will arise among the members over Yang Se-chan’s past photos.

On Running Man, which airs on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 29th, the members will bring up Yang Se-chan’s past photos, which have recently attracted attention on social media, from the opening.

The members briefly showered praise on the handsome appearance in the photo, saying, “We can see Park Bo-gum and Park Hyo-shin in your face,” but soon began eyeing it suspiciously, asking, “Didn’t the photo turn out a little too well?” They eventually went so far as to press Yang Se-chan on whether the photo had been manipulated. Yang reportedly blushed and grew embarrassed at the members’ teasing.

The members then transformed into characters from professions associated with “blades,” from chefs to warriors and pirates, and performed impromptu skits to suit their respective outfits. As they busied themselves teasing one another about their outrageous makeup, Yoo Jae-suk, who had transformed into a plastic surgeon, was hit with a barrage of Running Man-style mischievous jokes, including, “Why didn’t you get it done yourself?” and “Start with your own face.” Next to catch the members’ eye was Jee Seok-jin’s fencing uniform. They teased him, asking, “Did you come wearing a diaper?” and eventually pretended to change it, piling on the jokes about the eldest member until the set erupted in laughter.

The members had gathered as knife-wielders of all kinds to compete in the “1st Knife-risma Contest.” They were told that, in this race, they would collect knives through various missions and then, in the final showdown, find their opponents’ Barrel Man and stick a knife into it to knock them out. Since no one knew how many knives it would take to make Barrel Man pop up, protecting their own Barrel Man was just as important as knocking out their opponents.

They could avoid a penalty only if their own Barrel Man did not pop up until the very end. Which member will keep their Barrel Man safe to the finish and become Running Man’s top knife-wielder? The “1st Knife-risma Contest,” which promises twist after twist, will be featured on Running Man, airing Sunday the 29th at 6:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.