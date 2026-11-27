[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Eunji was shocked by a health scare.

A video titled “35-year-old Lee Eunji, I took stock of my body and mind” was posted on Lee Eunji’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

Lee Eunji went for a health checkup at the production team’s suggestion. While she was having an abdominal ultrasound, the doctor surprised her by saying, “When you had a checkup before, did you hear anything? You have about three polyps in your gallbladder, one mass in your liver, and one cyst.”

The doctor reassured her, saying, “If you’re young and don’t have cirrhosis, most liver cysts are hemangiomas. A liver hemangioma is something you just live with,” and, “We take action on gallbladder polyps when they’re over 1 cm, but yours is about 4 mm now. You can have it checked again in a year.”

Lee Eunji lamented, “What am I going to do? I have three polyps now,” and added, “When I had a checkup in my 20s, they didn’t find any polyps or anything, so the producer at the time was really disappointed.”

Lee Eunji went to hear the results of her checkup. The doctor said, “It’s not cancer, but there are a few things you need to watch out for. Your level of low-density lipoprotein, known as bad cholesterol, is high. In other words, you have hyperlipidemia,” then asked, “You’re young, but your level is quite high. Do you usually eat a lot of fatty foods, or not exercise and lead an irregular lifestyle?” Lee Eunji replied, “I do yoga and Gyrotonic twice a week, and I also practice intermittent fasting,” but the doctor pointed out, “You’re not intermittently binge eating, are you? Binge eating can have even worse effects.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.