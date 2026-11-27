[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jeong Jun-ha reveals that, at age 55, he has earned a national traditional liquor sommelier certification that only six people pass each year.

A preview for the episode airing on the 28th was recently released on the YouTube channel for JTBC variety show Knowing Bros.

The episode is a special featuring celebrities with an impressive collection of certifications. Seo Kyung-seok, Jeong Jun-ha, Kim Byung-man and Solar appear as guests to show off their remarkable credentials.

After Seo Kyung-seok, who scored a perfect mark on the Korean History Proficiency Test, and Kim Byung-man, who earned a pilot’s license, Jeong Jun-ha also confidently introduced his certification, drawing attention.

Jeong Jun-ha said, “I’m a national traditional liquor sommelier,” revealing that he had earned the national traditional liquor sommelier certification.

He went on to say of what motivated him to take on the challenge, “I worked hard because I wanted to become an influential person in our country.”

The certification is said to be an exceptionally exclusive qualification awarded to only six people a year, making it all the more noteworthy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.