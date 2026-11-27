Image source: Ralral's YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Ralral, who successfully lost 10 kg, shared an update on the transformation into a runner. The weight loss was not achieved in a short period; rather, it was a steady 1–2 kg a month over a year and a half while combining dietary changes and exercise.

On the 26th, videos including “An 18-Year Friend’s Wedding Sob-Fest” and “The Wedding of an 18-Year Best Friend (Warning: Tearjerker)” were posted on Ralral’s YouTube channel. In one of the videos, Ralral went out for a run and talked about the recent weight-loss process. Ralral said people had asked whether Mounjaro or Wegovy had been used, and replied, “Neither. It took a year and a half.” Ralral added, “I really lost weight steadily, 1–2 kg a month.” Ralral also said it had been a little over a year since starting to run. At first, exercise was challenging, and there was also the struggle of enduring hunger, but with consistent exercise, the body changed into one that could run.

Ralral has continued to share the weight-loss journey. Last March, Ralral revealed that the body fat percentage had reached as high as 41% and began a serious weight-loss effort. At the time, the diet was managed with foods such as chicken breast, eggs and soy milk, while dance classes and Pilates were also part of the routine. Ralral also shared footage of learning to dance from dancer Harimu. As a result, Ralral said, about 4 kg was lost in just two weeks, bringing the weight into the 72-kg range.

In June, Ralral reported losing 6 kg over three months and dipping below the 70-kg mark. Regarding Wegovy and Mounjaro, Ralral said the side effects were severe and use was discontinued after a single try. Ralral also said the plan was to lose weight slowly by eating less and exercising rather than relying on medication.

At the end of August, Ralral revealed a loss of about 10 kg, from 77 kg to 67 kg, by abstaining from alcohol and running. At the time, 18 days into abstaining from alcohol, Ralral had said that running was also part of the routine occasionally, and that weight was coming off without overdoing it for the sake of health.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.