[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer G.NA, who reappeared after a hiatus of about 10 years, has personally offered an explanation as netizens continue to debate her changed appearance in a recently released video.

On the 27th, G.NA commented on one of her social media posts, saying, “Everyone~ You’re saying I’ve gotten older and changed a lot... This video is AI!!” Her comment drew attention.

She continued, “Of course I’ve gotten older too! It’s been more than 10 years; it would be strange if I were the only one who hadn’t aged~” She responded in her characteristic upbeat style, then added, “Let’s all age beautifully together!” creating a warm atmosphere.

The day before, on the 26th, G.NA posted numerous photos and videos with the English caption “Same girl, different energy.” The post showed a range of looks, from feminine outfits paired with miniskirts to an androgynous concept featuring jackets and ties.

After the video was released, fans who remembered her heyday and members of the public responded in droves, saying, “You can feel the passage of time” and “Her face seems to have changed a lot.” G.NA eventually weighed in herself, revealing the twist that the video had been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

That day, G.NA also posted new photos showing her actual recent life, with the caption, “Capturing the present me. Which photo do you like best?”

G.NA, who debuted in the music industry in 2010, enjoyed huge popularity with numerous hit songs, including “I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better,” “Black & White” and “Top Girl.”

However, after being issued a summary order to pay a fine of 2 million won on charges of violating the Act on the Punishment of Acts of Arranging Sexual Traffic in connection with a 2016 prostitution case involving a trip to the United States, she completely halted her activities in South Korea's entertainment industry. At the time, G.NA denied that the encounters were transactional, saying she and the other party had been seeing each other because they had feelings for one another.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.