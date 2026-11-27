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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Footage of a famous female singer in Thailand getting off the stage and kicking a man in the face after being groped by an audience member during a performance has drawn attention.

According to local media outlets including Khaosod, female singer Namkhaeng Thipawan was performing at a festival held in the Ban Bueng area of Chonburi Province, Thailand, on the 24th. She was leaning over at the edge of the stage, shaking hands with audience members and greeting them. At that moment, a man among the other audience members pretended to reach out his hand, then suddenly grabbed Namkhaeng's breasts. Namkhaeng was greatly startled by the sudden act, and her manager, who was livestreaming the event at the time, also witnessed it.

The manager immediately went down from the stage and alerted security personnel at the venue. Police and security staff apprehended the man, who was identified in an investigation as a 31-year-old Myanmar national working as a laborer. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time.

The man knelt down, clasped his hands, and apologized, expressing remorse for what he had done. But unable to contain her anger, Namkhaeng approached him and kicked him once in the face.

Namkhaeng later posted the footage on her social media along with the message, "I'm sorry, but I really couldn't hold back. How could you touch my breasts?"

She acknowledged, however, that kicking the man in the face was also wrong, and said she hoped the incident would serve as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of respecting performers and their physical boundaries.

Online reactions to the incident were divided, with some supporting Namkhaeng's response and others saying that a violent reaction was inappropriate. Criticism has continued, however, that touching someone's body without consent during a performance is clearly wrong.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Thai singer Namkhaeng Thipawan

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.