Photo source: Yuri’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Yuri of Girls’ Generation has drawn attention after revealing that she was an ardent Fin.K.L fan before her debut and took on Lee Hyori’s role in a dance group she formed with friends.

On MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing on the 27th, Yuri visits Ilsan, where she spent her school years, and reminisces with a close friend she has known since elementary school. Yuri recalls showing her love for Fin.K.L at the time and forming a group called “Pinky Funkle” with her friends. She reveals her particular devotion to Fin.K.L, which began even before Girls’ Generation’s debut, saying that she played Lee Hyori. Her close friend also brings out old photos from from when the friend was known as Ilsan’s “S.E.S.” and was Yuri’s rival.

Yuri has also coolly acknowledged her fandom in response to recent comments that she imitates Lee Hyori. When Kim Hee-chul brought up her imitating Lee Hyori during Yuri’s appearance on JTBC’s “Love War,” she mentioned yoga, life in Jeju, and volunteering with abandoned dogs, saying, “Who in Korea doesn’t follow in big sister Hyori’s footsteps?” and “How could anyone not imitate Lee Hyori?” Lee Hyori then joked that Yuri had actually started yoga first, confirming Yuri as the original and making people laugh.

Yuri’s love for Fin.K.L has come to light before. During a recording of MBC’s “Fantastic Partner” in February 2009, Yuri said she had formed “Pinky Funkle” with close friends when she was in fourth grade. They danced to Fin.K.L’s “Eternal Love” and even copied the hair-flipping move from a shampoo commercial. She explained that she had played Lee Hyori then, too. The childhood anecdote she shared 17 years ago has come back into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Yuri recently performed as part of the unit “HyoriSoo,” which she formed with fellow Girls’ Generation members Hyoyeon and Sooyoung. The name combines the three members’ names. HyoriSoo began as YouTube content before becoming a real group, and released the single “Skibidi” on August 31, going on to perform on music shows and attend events at New York Fashion Week. In September, Yuri posted on social media, “We had fun, HyoriSoo. Let’s each do our best,” sharing her thoughts as the group wrapped up its activities.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.