[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Lee Eunji, 34, learned through a health checkup that her ovarian age was 20, but her result was high, and she was told she could have polycystic ovary syndrome.

A video titled “35-year-old Lee Eunji checks in on her body and mind” was posted on Lee Eunji’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

After undergoing a comprehensive health checkup that day, Lee Eunji heard an explanation of the results of an “ovarian reserve” test, which can indicate ovarian age.

After reviewing the results, the specialist asked, “Do you have any plans to get pregnant?” Lee, who is currently unmarried, replied, “Not at the moment.”

The specialist went on to explain, “It’s a problem if the result is too low, and it’s also a problem if it’s too high. Hers is slightly on the high side. If it’s high, there’s a chance of polycystic ovary syndrome.” However, the specialist recommended ongoing care, saying, “If your periods are regular and you don’t have abnormal bleeding, as is the case now, you can keep monitoring it with regular follow-ups.”

When Lee Eunji asked, “My actual age is 34. What does my ovarian age show?” the specialist replied, “Your ovarian age comes out to 20.”

The specialist emphasized, “Rather than being a good thing just because it came out as 20, there is a possibility of polycystic ovary syndrome, so you should consult a gynecologist and make plans for the future.”

Lee Eunji then asked for confirmation: “So even though my actual age is 34 and my ovarian age came out as 20, it’s not good for it to be much lower or higher than my actual age?” The specialist pointed out, “That’s right. Your actual age is important, too.”

Finally, the specialist added some practical advice: “Actually, if you’re going to have a baby, it’s better to do so a little sooner. Having a child at a very advanced age can be difficult.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.