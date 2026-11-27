Photo: Im Ye-jin’s YouTube channel

The family of Shin Chae-kyeong in ‘Princess Hours,’ whose warmth stood out. Her mother, Im Ye-jin, and Yoon Eun-hye. Photo: Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama ‘Princess Hours’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “Back then, (Yoon) Eun-hye was such a lovable kid.”

Actress Im Ye-jin brought back memories of the drama ‘Princess Hours’ from 20 years ago. Her enduring affection, from her tender feelings for her on-screen daughter Yoon Eun-hye to her support for her on-screen son-in-law Ju Ji-hoon, added a heartwarming touch.

In a video posted on the 26th to her YouTube channel ‘Im Ye-jin I.C.,’ Im Ye-jin recalled her past drama ‘Princess Hours’ before watching the much-discussed drama ‘The Remarried Empress.’

The MBC drama ‘Princess Hours,’ which aired in 2006, was a series that enjoyed almost-syndrome-level popularity at the time. Im Ye-jin appeared as the mother of Crown Princess Shin Chae-kyeong (Yoon Eun-hye) and won viewers’ affection.

Im Ye-jin recalled, “Eun-hye was such a lovable kid back then. We spent such a happy time together, just like a real family.”

She also shared an anecdote that showed how close she was to Yoon Eun-hye. Im Ye-jin laughed, saying, “I’d take her behind the set and say, ‘Eun-hye, dance for me.’ Was that any way for a mother to behave?” When the production staff jokingly asked, “Wasn’t that an abuse of power?” Im Ye-jin looked flustered and said, “Is Eun-hye going to report me?” prompting laughter.

Even so, Im Ye-jin stressed, “It wasn’t an abuse of power. We were so close and loved each other so much. We’d make eye contact while filming, and when I said, ‘Eun-hye,’ she’d say, ‘Mom, let’s go.’”

The two were close like a real family, even beyond the set. Im Ye-jin shared her continued affection, saying, “I once saw Eun-hye at the airport, and she ran over and warmly called out, ‘Mom!’ I feel so proud when that happens.”

Along with her comments about Yoon Eun-hye, she also shared a message for Ju Ji-hoon, who played her son-in-law in the drama at the time. In ‘Princess Hours,’ Ju Ji-hoon played Yoon Eun-hye’s love interest and Crown Prince Lee Shin. He is now drawing attention once again with the drama ‘The Remarried Empress.’

“I’m always rooting for him from behind, but I wonder if this guy knows it,” Im Ye-jin said, then sent a greeting through the video: “Ji-hoon, I miss you. Grandma is rooting for you.”

When the production staff said, “You’re not quite old enough to be his grandma, are you?” she laughed awkwardly and replied, “I guess I’m about his mother’s age.” Im Ye-jin’s fondness for the connection she formed on the drama 20 years ago, which she has cherished ever since, added to the heartwarming feeling.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.