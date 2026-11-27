[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The story behind the creation of “Laurel,” BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s legendary meme that has garnered 7.62 million views, has been revealed.

On the 27th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a preview for My Grumpy Secretary titled, “Were There Secretaries Behind Jisoo’s ‘Laurel’?! The Full Story Behind the Birth of a Legendary Meme.”

In the video, Jisoo took the stage to prerecord a performance for the music show Inkigayo of her new song “Addicted.” That day, Jisoo shouted, “Louder (louder),” to the fans cheering her on, and they responded with even more enthusiastic cheers. Lee Seo-jin laughed at Jisoo’s behavior, saying, “She has a boisterous personality.”

At that moment, Jisoo’s earnest pronunciation of the English word “Louder” as “Laurel” made people laugh, and the scene quickly became a hot topic online. It later grew so popular that it was parodied on various variety shows and at award ceremonies, becoming what came to be known as the “Laurel” meme.

Photo: Screenshot from the broadcast

But the production team had its reservations before the “Laurel” meme was born. They said, “We’ve never aired a scene like this before. But it’s cute,” and found themselves debating whether to show the scene on air. Jisoo laughed and said, “I like it,” while Kim Kwang-kyu was initially bewildered, asking, “What is this?” but later cautiously added his opinion, saying, “I like ‘Laurel,’ too.”

In the end, the production team decided to air the scene, which showcased Jisoo’s unique charm, and the decision turned out to be a huge hit. The “Laurel” clip garnered an astounding 7.62 million views and an explosive response. Later, even Taeyang of BigBang joined the meme craze, shouting “Laurel” onstage at a concert and drawing attention. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.