[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Hyori’s yoga studio, Ananda, which she runs herself, issued a pointed warning to members who skip classes without prior notice—“no-shows.”

Ananda posted a notice on its official social media account on the 27th, saying, “A reservation is a promise, and promises become all the more beautiful when they are kept,” and admonishing members, “Please be considerate of one another and make sure to keep these precious commitments.”

The studio also laid down specific penalties to prevent no-shows. It announced, “For Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening classes, additional attendance is permitted only if a spot becomes available because of a no-show in an early-morning or morning class that same day,” and, “In particular, if you record three or more no-shows in a month, one session will be deducted from your class pass.”

This is not the first time Lee Hyori’s yoga studio has publicly rebuked discourteous customers.

Previously, Ananda delivered a blunt message aimed at some members who acted like instructors during class and gave unsolicited advice to other students: “If you came here to learn, you are a student. Teach others at your own yoga studio.”

The studio also stressed its firm, rules-based approach toward visitors who showed up regardless, either after their regular class passes had expired or without booking a day pass, saying, “No one is exempt, so please follow the established rules for using the studio.”

After marrying singer Lee Sang Soon in 2013, Lee Hyori lived on Jeju Island before moving her residence to Seoul in 2024. She opened Ananda Yoga last September and now leads classes herself as an instructor.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.