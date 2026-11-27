Photo source: Kim Kang-woo’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Kim Kang-woo headed to Pohang with his eldest son to cheer on his brother-in-law, Ki Sung-yueng.

On the 27th, Kim Kang-woo posted a photo on Instagram of himself aboard a train bound for Pohang. He captioned it, “On my way to Pohang now with my eldest son! See you tomorrow at Pohang Steel Yard,” announcing that they would visit the stadium.

Pohang Steelers will face Gwangju FC at Pohang Steel Yard on the 28th in the 37th round of the 2026 Hana Bank K League 1. The match will be the team’s final home game of the league season. A retirement ceremony for veteran defender Shin Kwang-hoon, who began his professional career in Pohang in 2006 and played for 20 years, will also take place after the match. Kim Kang-woo is set to take the ceremonial kickoff before the game to mark Shin’s retirement and new beginning and cheer him on.

Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yueng are brothers-in-law, connected through actress Han Hye-jin. Kim married Han Hye-jin’s older sister, Han Moo-young, in 2010, and Han married Ki in 2013. Their special connection also drew attention when they appeared together on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block last July. Kim revealed that he initially opposed Ki and Han Hye-jin’s marriage. Ki was 25 at the time, and Kim explained that although he had been a longtime fan of Ki, he found it hard to imagine him getting married at such a young age. The two showed an easy rapport as they shared stories ranging from their first meeting and anecdotes from the time of the wedding to conversations about soccer and family.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo has recently been actively engaging with the public through acting, variety shows and YouTube. In the KBS 2TV historical epic Great King Munmu, which premiered on November 14, he plays Kim Chunchu, a Silla strategist who would later become King Taejong Muyeol. Previously, on KBS 2TV’s Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, he shared his diet for managing his weight and showcased his cooking skills. On his personal YouTube channel, he shares dates with his wife and glimpses of daily life with his two sons.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.