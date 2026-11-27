[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A, Hong Min-gi's ex-girlfriend in her early 20s who had exposed the private life of actor Hong Min-gi (24), has gone missing, prompting authorities to launch a search.

According to a report by Financial News on the 27th, A's family filed a missing-person report with police around dawn that day after they were unable to reach her. Police and other relevant authorities who received the report traced A's last known movements, and it was determined in the process that her phone signal was last detected near Mapo Bridge in Seoul.

A's whereabouts remain unknown. Relevant authorities are working to establish her movements while continuing their search around Mapo Bridge.

A video expressing pessimistic feelings about her own situation was reportedly posted to the social media (SNS) account she had been operating shortly before she went missing. Concerns about her whereabouts and safety are growing.

A previously claimed that she had suffered dating violence and verbal abuse, among other things, while she was in a relationship with Hong Min-gi, and disclosed details of the alleged abuse. Her claim in particular—that she became pregnant during the relationship, that Hong pressured her to have an abortion, and that she ultimately underwent the procedure alone—caused a stir.

Hong Min-gi's side flatly denied A's claims. At the time, his side said, "After checking with the actor, we confirmed that A never even showed him a pregnancy test, and it is absolutely untrue that the actor made any remarks urging A to have an abortion, contrary to her claims."

A later went to Hong Min-gi's home and was taken to a hospital following a joint response by police and fire authorities. In connection with this, Hong's side also said that measures had been issued barring A from coming within 100 meters and from making contact through telecommunications.

It was previously reported that A received hospital treatment last August after taking an excessive amount of medication. At the time, her older brother, B, shared an update on her condition and expressed his feelings through A's SNS account.

B said, "My younger sister is currently in poor condition, so I am writing this on her behalf. In the early hours of Sunday, August 23, my sister was found after taking an excessive amount of medication, including sleeping pills, in shock over the injustices she had experienced and circumstances that were difficult for an ordinary person to bear. She was immediately taken to the emergency room."

He also addressed reports published by some media outlets at the time. B emphasized, "The claim made by some media outlets that my sister 'caused a disturbance and wrote a statement at a police substation' is untrue."

He went on to explain, "After being taken to the emergency room, my sister remained unconscious in the intensive care unit until the early hours of the 25th. As of the 25th, she had regained consciousness and recovered physically enough to communicate, but she still needs treatment and rest because of the psychological shock."

Finally, B urged people, saying, "Please refrain from posting speculative comments so that my sister can recover her health."

※ If you are struggling with concerns that are difficult to talk about, such as depression, or have a family member or acquaintance facing such difficulties, you can speak with a professional 24 hours a day by calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.