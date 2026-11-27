[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Son Sae-eun, a professional golfer and the younger sister of actress Son Na-eun, is set to marry Im Chan-kyu, a pitcher for the LG Twins, after dating publicly for about five years.

According to a report by TenAsia on the 27th, Son Sae-eun and Im Chan-kyu will hold their wedding on December 19 at a location in Seoul. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2022, are set to marry after building a steady relationship for about four years and 11 months. Their wedding has drawn even more attention as they have been regarded as a prominent public couple in the entertainment and sports worlds.

This is not the first time rumors of the couple’s marriage have surfaced. In October last year, there were also reports that Im Chan-kyu and Son Sae-eun would marry on December 12 of that same year at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. When the rumors emerged, Im Chan-kyu dismissed them in a post on his social media account, saying, “It’s not true that I’m getting married this year. I’ll let you know myself when it’s decided.” Though he had responded directly to the rumors with a cautious stance, he continued seeing Son Sae-eun afterward.

Last month, the couple’s relationship once again drew public attention. On the 17th of last month, sisters Son Na-eun and Son Sae-eun lost their mother, and the LG Twins officially announced that Im Chan-kyu’s mother-in-law had passed away. The team’s announcement brought renewed attention to Im Chan-kyu and Son Sae-eun’s relationship, and to whether they would marry. At the time, however, the two made no separate statement about marriage.

Im Chan-kyu and Son Sae-eun are a sports star couple who went public with their relationship in January 2022. They are said to have first met through a blind date. That same year, Im Chan-kyu appeared on the E Channel variety show Noreun Bro 2 and said he had first met Son Sae-eun on a blind date. They have since shared glimpses of their life together on social media without hiding their affection for each other, and have continued to see each other while pursuing their respective careers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.