[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Oksun and Young-ho, a couple who appeared on the 28th-season divorced singles special of “I'm Solo,” are receiving many congratulations after announcing the birth of their daughter.

On the 27th, Oksun announced the birth on social media with the post, “We’ve become a family of four!”

“Yuldong was born healthy, weighing 3.04 kg, and I also made it through childbirth bravely and am recovering,” Oksun said, sharing that both mother and baby are healthy. She then expressed her affection for her husband and two daughters, saying, “With such a thoughtful, wonderful husband and two lovely daughters, don’t I have it all?”

Above all, Oksun candidly opened up about the overwhelming happiness and gratitude she has felt since giving birth. “These days, I find myself saying how grateful I am for the happiness that wells up in me from time to time. The happiness I couldn’t even dare to dream of until recently has somehow become part of my ordinary everyday life,” she said, touching many people.

She also shared her resolve for the future. “As a mother of two and as a wife, I want to live laughing more, loving more, and cherishing and protecting the happiness I have now,” Oksun said, expressing her hopes for the life ahead with her new family. She added, “I sincerely thank everyone who celebrated this new beginning for our family with us and sent us warm congratulations and support,” expressing her gratitude to those who had congratulated them.

Finally, as the end of the year approached, Oksun left a warm message expressing her hope that others, too, would find the happiness she has found. “It’s already the tail end of the year. I hope you, too, have plenty of warm and wonderful things in your lives!” she said, adding, “You think happy things won’t happen, right? But they really do. Just as they did for me, they’ll surely happen for you, too.”

Oksun and Young-ho first met on the 28th-season divorced singles special of the ENA and SBS Plus entertainment program “I'm Solo.” At the time, Oksun appeared on the show as a single mother raising her daughter on her own after her divorce, attracting attention. The two later fell in love, married, and started a new family. With the arrival of their second daughter, they are now a family of four. Many people continue to send congratulations and support following the news of Oksun, who overcame past heartache to build a new love and family.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.