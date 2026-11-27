[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Jung-soo erupted at Yoo Jae-suk, who brought up a past anecdote involving her and her husband, director Jeong Eul-yeong, turning the recording set into a sea of laughter.

On the 27th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block posted a video with the caption, “Hate leads inevitably to love. An antagonistic relationship is bound to become a fated romance. The Park Jung-soo–Jeong Eul-yeong couple had amazing back-and-forth from the days when they fought rather than flirted! This is a hotspot for enemies-to-lovers romance!”

In the video, Park Jung-soo recalled her first meeting with her husband, director Jeong Eul-yeong, saying, “Did I look like I wanted to film together? And he was initially saying, ‘No’ and ‘I don’t want to,’ too.” She added, “He was no pushover either.”

She continued, “We first met while working on a production and had no feelings for each other. It happened after we glared at each other. I glared at him, and whenever he saw me, he kept taking issue with me.” She recalled, “He kept picking fights with me, so I glared at him. Then I went after him.”

Yoo Jae-suk then brought up an anecdote from the couple’s past. He said, “I heard that when they were filming an emotional scene, director Jeong Eul-yeong told Park Jung-soo, ‘Cry more,’ and Ms. Park replied, ‘I can’t cry any more. I got Botox, so I can’t cry.’ The director then apparently asked, ‘Why did you get it?’”

Park Jung-soo leapt to her feet when she heard this and snapped, “You, come here. Who told you that story?” Startled, Yoo Jae-suk backed away but burst out laughing, saying, “Why don’t you tell this story? It’s a funny story.”

With her teeth clenched, Park Jung-soo glared at Yoo Jae-suk and looked furious, turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but later divorced by mutual agreement. She has been in a common-law relationship since 2001 with director Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho, and they are now in their 25th year together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.