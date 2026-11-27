[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] The group Fine Killing Liberty (Fin.K.L) greeted the fans who had waited so long for them.

On the 27th, Fin.K.L posted a short video on its official account with the caption “Hello FINKY.”

The released video showed the four members—Sung Yu-ri, Lee Jin, Lee Hyori and Ock Joo-hyun—appearing one after another. The members each appeared while reciting part of the lyrics to Fin.K.L’s hit song “Eternal Love.” The four, reunited in one place for the first time in a long while, captivated viewers with their enduring beauty and charm, while conveying a mature atmosphere distinct from the youthful freshness of their heyday.

But unlike their flawless visuals, the filming process seems not to have gone smoothly. The members seemed unfamiliar with filming Reels and couldn’t hold back their laughter, eliciting laughs with their somewhat awkward manner. In the end, Lee Jin had everyone laughing when she summed up their first Reel: “What a complete mess!” It was a moment that fully revealed the members’ unfiltered chemistry and approachable charm, built over all their years together.

Fans were also enthusiastic about the video. They expressed their delight in comments such as “It’s funny how they can’t get the line and center right,” “The comedy group is back,” “I’m just waiting for the concert,” “Please make Reels more often,” and “I genuinely love this.” In particular, fans were happy to see the four members bursting into laughter even during a casual shoot, in contrast to their charismatic presence on stage, and expressed their anticipation for the content yet to come.

Fin.K.L has recently drawn the music industry’s attention by announcing a full-group project featuring all four members: Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri. It will be the first time Fin.K.L has embarked on full-fledged musical activities as a complete group in about 21 years, since the 2005 digital single “Forever Fin.K.L.” Even the news that they are reuniting after a long hiatus has raised expectations among fans who have awaited the return of one of the leading girl groups of the first generation.

Gemstone E&M, which is in charge of planning and managing Fin.K.L’s full-group project, said last September that it planned to present a diverse range of activities over the next two years or so, centered on new music and performances and including documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions and brand collaborations. The plan is to engage with fans broadly through a variety of content, rather than limiting the project to musical activities.

A long time has passed, but when the four members reunite, they still show the distinctive color of Fin.K.L. After making fans laugh with their very first Reel and showing off their unchanged teamwork, they have sparked interest in what music and performances they will bring to fans next. Fans’ excitement is growing over the new chapter in Fin.K.L’s story, set to unfold again after about 21 years.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.