[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Oh Yoon-ah revealed the Bali wedding photoshoot with her husband, who is four years younger than her.

On the 27th, a video titled “Today, a Bride Rather Than an Actress. First Day of the Bali Wedding Shoot” was posted on the YouTube channel “Oh! Yoona.”

The video showed Oh Yoon-ah and her husband’s wedding photoshoot at a luxury resort in Bali.

Oh Yoon-ah explained, “It’s not my house, but we’re going to shoot with a luxurious concept, as if it were my own home,” adding, “The sunset is so beautiful, so if we get some great shots at the beach club bar, that’ll be it for today.” She continued, “Tomorrow, I’m going to get up early and hurry over so I can take lots of shots of the chapel exterior.”

Oh Yoon-ah, who said she had prepared six dresses in total, said, “I’ll wear an elegant dress for the wedding ceremony,” adding, “Given my age, I don’t go for overly extravagant styles.”

Asked whether she had done anything special to prepare for the photoshoot, she answered candidly, “I saw myself on ‘Fun-Staurant’ recently, and my double chin looked really bad,” adding, “I used a device to manage it.”

The main wedding photoshoot with Oh Yoon-ah and her husband then began. His face was not shown, but his height, which was greater than Oh Yoon-ah’s, and his sturdy build caught the eye.

Oh Yoon-ah showed off the beautiful figure of a bride, perfectly pulling off a range of looks, from a glamorous sheer dress to an elegant wedding gown.

After finishing the first day of the shoot, Oh Yoon-ah and her husband showed their satisfaction as they looked over the finished results.

At a meal afterward, her husband praised Oh Yoon-ah’s cooking, boasting, “I think you could even open a chain restaurant with your beef and radish soup and kimchi stew.”

Oh Yoon-ah also shared her in-laws’ reactions, saying, “I heard my father-in-law ate all the soybean paste stew I made for him. My mother-in-law told me she ate all the food I made for her.”

When the production crew said, “Your in-laws seem like lovely people,” Oh Yoon-ah expressed her affection, saying, “They’re truly angels. They’re so wonderful.” She added, “Min really likes my in-laws, too. He knows exactly who likes him.”

Oh Yoon-ah divorced in 2015 and has since raised her son Min, who has a developmental disability, on her own. Last July, she completed her marriage registration with a non-celebrity man four years younger than her and announced her remarriage, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.