[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personalities Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson opened up about their concerns over moving for their son, Junbeom.

On the 27th, a video titled “Should We Leave This House Now? (Parenting Concerns, Playground, Parking Lot)” was posted on the YouTube channel Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson’s Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson admired the autumn foliage visible from their home and recalled why they had chosen their current neighborhood. “We chose this house and neighborhood because it was peaceful amid a forest of buildings,” they explained. The main reason they chose the area was that it offered a relaxed atmosphere even in the middle of the city.

But as their son Junbeom grew, their thoughts about their living environment gradually changed. Hong Hyun-hee said, “When we lived here, Junbeom was little until last year, right? But he’s a boy and needs to burn off energy outdoors. I wanted him to be able to go for walks, and I wished there weren’t so many cars around.”

Jasson agreed with his wife. “Junbeom should think of this as a place to play, but I think he sees it as a place where he has to watch out for cars,” he said. They felt it was unfortunate that their child had to constantly watch for cars even in places where he should be free to run around. This led them to consider an environment where Junbeom could enjoy outdoor activities more safely and comfortably.

Jasson also shared a story about Junbeom’s recent trip to the emergency room, prompting sympathy. “Junbeom went to the ER in the early hours of Halloween. This is a photo from 12:02 a.m. that day. We’d gone to the ER,” he said, recalling what happened.

He said that regulating the indoor temperature was important for Junbeom’s recovery, but the central heating system in their current home had become another concern. Because the system made it difficult to set the temperature individually, they had struggled to create a suitable indoor environment for their child.

Jasson said he had considered staying somewhere else temporarily while Junbeom recovered. “I said, ‘Then let’s go spend a little time recuperating at my mom’s house.’ So we went to my mom’s house. There are lots of playgrounds, and you can get around without a car, so I thought, ‘I wish Junbeom could run around somewhere like this,’” he said.

Living in a different environment also helped them understand what Junbeom wanted. Jasson added, “I didn’t know when he was younger, but he said, ‘I want to go outside.’ Today, when we did this, I asked him, ‘Where do you want to go?’ and he said he wanted to go to Starfield. Because you can get around without a car.”

Hong Hyun-hee also shared how much she thinks about her son. “We can live anywhere, but Junbeom can only enjoy this at this age, right?” she said, revealing how upset she felt.

The central heating caused another discomfort. Even though winter was just beginning, the indoor temperature stayed excessively high, leaving the couple and Junbeom struggling with the heat. Junbeom was constantly sweating, and Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson were also wearing short sleeves around the house.

“Every winter, it’s always a concern,” Hong Hyun-hee said. Jasson added, “Everyone who comes over says it’s hot. It’s just late summer in here. That’s central heating. We can’t adjust it for everyone, but I want to make it comfortable for him while he’s growing.” Since the heating system is shared by multiple households, it is difficult to set the temperature to suit every resident, but he hoped to provide a more comfortable environment while their child grows.

Jasson fanned the sweat-soaked Junbeom and joked, “My arm hurts from fanning him so much. My forearm muscles are popping out.” Hong Hyun-hee voiced her concern: “He’s so hot he can’t sleep.” The production crew watching them chimed in, “It’s like a tropical night,” drawing laughs. Jasson’s constant fanning for his son, along with the family’s down-to-earth conversation, prompted both laughter and empathy.

Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Junbeom, in 2022. They made headlines last year when it became known that they had moved to a larger unit in Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment in Seoul. The current sale price of an apartment there is reportedly around ₩8 billion to ₩9 billion, while jeonse deposits are said to range from about ₩1.6 billion to ₩1.8 billion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.