[Sportschosun reporter supremez] After his retirement fight, Choo Sung-hoon shared a tender moment with Yano Shiho, gently stroking her face.

On the 27th, a video titled “The Final Moments of Choo Sung-hoon, a Husband, Father and Fighter” was posted on Yano Shiho's YouTube channel.

In the video, Yano Shiho and her daughter, Choo Sarang, made a message sheet to cheer Choo Sung-hoon on in his final fight. Asked how she felt ahead of her father's fight, Choo Sarang calmly replied, “I'm scared, but I think it'll be okay.”

When she arrived at the venue, Yano Shiho greeted family members and friends who had gathered to cheer Choo Sung-hoon on. Choo Sung-hoon's mother teared up, thinking about how she hadn't been able to make sure her son ate well. When his grandmother began to cry, the other family members, including Choo Sarang, also became tearful.

Carrying the message sheet for Choo Sung-hoon, Yano Shiho went around to the seats of friends, including Cha Seung-won and Park Jin-young, and asked them to write messages of support, showing her support for her husband.

Once the fight began, Choo Sarang, who had seemed composed, burst into tears. She cheered her dad on, shouting at the top of her lungs, “Dad, let's go!”

Choo Sung-hoon lost his final fight, narrowly, but showed a fighting spirit, refusing to give up until the end. The crowd gave his shining challenge enthusiastic cheers and applause.

After the fight, the family welcomed Choo Sung-hoon as he came down from the ring. Choo Sarang nestled in her dad's arms and let out the tears she'd been holding back, then said, “Dad, thank you.”

Choo Sung-hoon gazed affectionately at Yano Shiho, who had quietly stayed in the background. Then he gently stroked his wife's face and said, “Thank you,” moving those who watched.

Yano Shiho shared her thoughts on her husband's retirement fight: “I'm glad he wasn't badly hurt. He was very much himself.”

She added, “I think there may be other places where my husband can shine,” and cheered him on as he made a new start: “Seeing today's result, I think my husband may also feel that the next chapter of his life has begun.”

Choo Sung-hoon had his retirement fight against Chris Leben at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st. After losing by decision in a close three-round bout, he ended his 22-year career as a mixed martial arts fighter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.