[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Model Yang Ji-min, who appeared on TVING’s dating reality show Love Catcher, has drawn attention by candidly revealing what she earned when she worked as a Korean Air flight attendant.

Recently, Yang Ji-min posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “[SUB] Flight Attendant Q&A I Put Together During Korean Air’s Open Recruitment Period | Tips for Aspiring Flight Attendants, Mental Health Management, and Benefits.”

In the video, Yang Ji-min, a former Korean Air flight attendant, answered a range of questions from people preparing to become flight attendants, often referred to as “aspiring flight attendants.” Drawing on her work experience, she offered practical advice on everything from interview preparation to working conditions and benefits. What especially caught viewers’ attention was, of course, the pay.

When a subscriber asked her to reveal a flight attendant’s monthly salary, Yang Ji-min replied without hesitation, “I’ll turn it on and show you right now.” She then turned on her phone and checked her pay records, explaining, “I left the job less than a year ago, so these are very recent figures.”

Yang Ji-min revealed her actual pay and said that monthly earnings varied depending on flight hours. “In a month when I flew 100 hours, I received about 4.3 million won; in a month when I flew less, it was 3.3 million won. That’s a difference of about 1 million won,” she said. Even at the same rank, take-home pay differed depending on how many flight hours were worked during the month, she explained.

Yang Ji-min said that performance bonuses were paid separately as well. “There was even a month when I received 5.5 million won as a performance bonus,” she said, surprising viewers.

Yang Ji-min also mentioned allowances for overseas stays during flights. “They call it a per diem. Every two weeks, they deposit the stay allowance separately in dollars onto a dollar card. It comes to about 500,000 won a month,” she explained. She added, “So it’s easiest to think of it as about 400,000 won on top of your salary,” giving a detailed account of flight attendants’ pay structure.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.