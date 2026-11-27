[Sportschosun reporter supremez] TV personality LJ revealed for the first time that he still had feelings of love for Lee Sun-jung when they divorced.

A video titled “LJ Puts Seo Yoo-jung on the Spot, Opens Up About Divorce for the First Time in 15 Years” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yujeong and Jujeong” on the 27th.

That day, Seo Yoo-jung said, “After my divorce, I lived thinking only about my life as a woman and the life that lay ahead of me,” and added, “Honestly, I don’t really know what life is like for men who have had to make the difficult choice to divorce and are living with it.”

“It’s the same. Aren’t people all the same? I had a really hard time, too,” LJ admitted.

Asked what had been hardest after the divorce, LJ frankly confessed, “I was still in love when we divorced. I had feelings of both love and hate, along with affection.”

“There are things we both feel sorry about,” he said, adding, “In my case, we had problems between the two of us, but there were also a lot of people around us saying really bizarre, strange things.”

When Seo Yoo-jung asked, “Were you still in love even though you had divorced?”, LJ carefully opened up: “Honestly, this is the first time I’ve talked about this. I haven’t even heard that person’s opinion. I’ve only occasionally imagined it.”

He added, “In five years, it’ll have been 20 years since the divorce. I find myself thinking that maybe we could meet like friends then and have something delicious together.”

LJ said, “Regardless of whether I had feelings of dislike or affection, there was the time I spent with that friend. That friend was the first person I ever promised I’d spend my whole life with. Even now, that remains the first person I’ve made such a promise to.”

Meanwhile, LJ and Lee Sun-jung married in 2012 after dating for 45 days, but divorced four months later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.