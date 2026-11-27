[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Gree (real name Kim Dong-hyun), the son of entertainer Kim Gu-ra and a singer and entertainer himself, took an honest look back at an ad he appeared in years ago and offered his explanation.

On the 27th, a video titled “Would you like to watch me as a child?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Gree.” Gree watched old videos featuring him as a child, reminiscing about those days and reflecting on his career to date.

“I’ve been active for 20 years. I started when I was nine, and now I’m 29. As I look back on those 20 years, I think, ‘Oh, I was like that then, and like that at another point,’ and I also want to take a little time to explain myself,” Gree said.

The first thing he brought up was the so-called “controversial Funny Box” ad. Gree, who appeared as a child model in an ad for the game console, addressed the past controversy surrounding the product himself.

Gree honestly said he didn’t remember the ad, but was surprised when he checked the product’s price. “It costs 128,000 won. That was 128,000 won 20 years ago, so it would have broken my parents’ backs,” he said, sympathizing with the burden on consumers who bought the product at the time.

He went on to explain the product. “Let me explain. Funny Box is China’s Wii, made in China. China is a developed country now, but 20 years ago, people said that products made in China were poor in quality,” he said, recalling the circumstances at the time. He added, “Would I have made an ad to deceive people when I was so young? I didn’t deceive anyone. The people who bought this resent me a lot.”

As he talked about consumers’ reactions to the old ad, he also showed off his unrestrained wit and got a laugh. “They called me an ‘XX’ scammer, second only to Jo Hee-pal,” Gree said, prompting laughter.

Gree then checked the product’s condition by looking at a review from an actual buyer. When he showed a review from someone who had taken the game console apart to inspect the inside, Gree couldn’t hide his surprise either. The buyer’s review said there were no notable parts inside, and after seeing it, Gree offered another explanation: “It was completely empty. That’s what the Funny Box is like. I didn’t know this when I made the ad.”

After a brief moment of lighthearted explanation, Gree offered a heartfelt apology to consumers who may have been disappointed by the old ad. He bowed his head and said, “I was used to cause children pain, and I feel so sorry too. I’m sorry for hurting them.” Though he had appeared in the ad as a child, he expressed remorse for the disappointment and harm consumers who bought the product may have experienced. He added that he would also give a small gift to those who posted proof of purchase in the comments.

Gree began appearing on television as a child as the son of entertainer Kim Gu-ra, and has since expanded his career to include singing and entertainment. Recently, he has stayed in touch with fans through his YouTube channel, sharing his daily life and looking back on his past broadcasting work.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.