[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri (Yuri) was unleashed by the dopamine rush of the mainland.

The episode of MBC's I Live Alone airing on the 27th will show Yuri meeting up with a close friend from her school days in Seoul, rather than Jeju, and throwing a dopamine-fueled party.

In the footage, Yuri and her close friend step up to the arcade Pump dance game that once had the whole nation going wild. Yuri spots a skilled player doing a double play on the machine next to them, and her competitive streak kicks in; she even changes her shoes and focuses on choosing a song.

Yuri chooses a high-difficulty song and takes it on in hard mode at a whopping 2x speed. With their smiles gone, Yuri and her friend rack up consecutive perfect scores, relying on steps their bodies remember. Yuri sends dopamine soaring, showing off her ease by even doing choreography on the Pump platform as she exclaims, "You have to turn around a bit!"

At Yuri's wild footwork, never seen in Jeju, Kim Shin-young bursts out laughing, saying, "You're a mainlander through and through!" while Kian84 laughs, "Jeju doesn't suit you!" Attention is turning to what Yuri really felt after being unleashed by the mainland's dopamine.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.