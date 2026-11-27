[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actress Hyeri caught attention by debuting a bob for the first time in about seven years and hinting that she might go for a short haircut next.

On the 27th, a video titled “Don’t Buy These Clothes When Shopping” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyeri.”

In the video, Hyeri announced a change in hairstyle, saying, “I’m getting my hair cut today.” It was her first time trying a bob in about six to seven years, since she cut her hair for the tvN drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho.

Hyeri also showed an interest in donating her hair. After hearing that cut hair could be donated if it was at least 25cm long, she checked its length herself. Hyeri was pleased, saying, “I thought it wouldn’t be 25cm, but it’s long enough,” and decided to divide her hair into several bundles before cutting it.

A little later, after getting a bob, Hyeri laughed and said, “It feels so refreshing. Like I can breathe.” When she added, “Now that I have a bob, I want a short haircut,” the production team egged her on, saying, “You have a small face, so I think it would suit you. Up for a challenge?” Hyeri echoed, “A challenge?” leaving open the possibility of getting a short haircut.

The finished style was a natural-looking bob with layers. Hyeri said, “It feels so strange,” still adjusting to the unfamiliar change. But after checking her profile, she reacted positively to the comment that “the layers give it a chic vibe.” She wrapped up her transformation, saying, “It does feel a little awkward, but I got a pretty haircut for the first time in ages.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.